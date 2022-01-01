Grits in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve grits
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Shoppe
552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Grits
|$4.29
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Grits-Bowl
|$6.25
|Shrimp & Grits
|$12.25
Blackened shrimp, apple-wood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese; served over grits, crumbled apple-wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and green onions