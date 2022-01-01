Mac and cheese in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Park Tavern - Severna Park
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Mac And Cheese
|$10.00
Generous portion of cavatappi pasta tossed with béchamel cheese sauce, topped your way
|K - Mac 'n Cheese
|$6.00
|Side Mac N Cheese
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Mac-n-Cheese
|$3.99
|Kids Mac-n-Cheese
|$6.99
Kraft elbow macaroni tossed in melted cheese sauce.
All kids items come choice of crinkle-cut fries, carrot sticks, or apples.
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
Kraft's Macaroni & Cheese served with fries
|Mac and Cheese
|$5.00