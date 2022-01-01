Meatloaf in Severna Park
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Fabian’s Meatloaf
|$16.75
Classic with gravy or Italian style with marinara & mozzarella cheese; served with garlic mashed potatoes and chef's vegetables
|Kid Meatloaf
|$5.99
Our famous meatloaf topped with your choice of brown gravy or marinara & mozzarella cheese; served with fries
|Fabian’s Meatloaf
|$12.75
Classic with gravy or Italian with marinara and mozzarella cheese.