Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Severna Park

Go
Severna Park restaurants
Toast

Severna Park restaurants that serve noodle soup

Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilos Restaurant & Bar

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup Party$40.00
More about Romilos Restaurant & Bar
Consumer pic

 

JB's

566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
Available by the cup or bowl.
More about JB's

Browse other tasty dishes in Severna Park

Veggie Burgers

Fish Tacos

Caesar Salad

Shrimp Salad

Bread Pudding

Fajitas

Chicken Pasta

Tacos

Map

More near Severna Park to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (472 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (839 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston