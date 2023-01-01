Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Noodle soup in
Severna Park
/
Severna Park
/
Noodle Soup
Severna Park restaurants that serve noodle soup
Romilos Restaurant & Bar
478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup Party
$40.00
More about Romilos Restaurant & Bar
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.99
Available by the cup or bowl.
More about JB's
