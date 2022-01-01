Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Breakfast Shoppe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Shoppe

552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Breakfast Quesadilla$8.99
More about The Breakfast Shoppe
Consumer pic

 

JB's

566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Quesadilla$12.99
Eggs, bacon, sausage, with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with breakfast potatoes and salsa.
Chicken Quesadillas$12.99
Flour tortilla fried with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese and grilled chicken and pico de Gallo. Served with salsa and sour cream
More about JB's
Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Annapolitan Quesadilla$13.25
Jumbo crab meat, tiger shrimp, diced tomatoes, sautéed with butter and Old By stuffed inside a tomato tortilla with mozzarella cheese; served with guacamole
Boursin Chicken Quesadilla$10.25
Homemade boursin cheese, marinated grilled chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, stuffed in a spinach tortilla; served with pico de gallo & sour cream
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
Jumbo crab meat, tiger shrimp, diced tomatoes, sautéed with butter and Old By stuffed inside a tomato tortilla with mozzarella cheese; served with guacamole
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
Severna Park Taphouse image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Severna Park Taphouse

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$12.00
Your Choice: Steak & Cheese with tomato, Chicken & Cheese with tomato, or Veggie & Cheese with onion, tomato, green pepper, fresh garlic and mushroom; Served with sour cream & fresh salsa
More about Severna Park Taphouse

