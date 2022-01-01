Quesadillas in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The Breakfast Shoppe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Shoppe
552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Kids Breakfast Quesadilla
|$8.99
More about JB's
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$12.99
Eggs, bacon, sausage, with cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with breakfast potatoes and salsa.
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$12.99
Flour tortilla fried with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese and grilled chicken and pico de Gallo. Served with salsa and sour cream
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Annapolitan Quesadilla
|$13.25
Jumbo crab meat, tiger shrimp, diced tomatoes, sautéed with butter and Old By stuffed inside a tomato tortilla with mozzarella cheese; served with guacamole
|Boursin Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.25
Homemade boursin cheese, marinated grilled chicken, shredded mozzarella cheese, stuffed in a spinach tortilla; served with pico de gallo & sour cream
|Annapolitan Quesadilla
|$13.25
Jumbo crab meat, tiger shrimp, diced tomatoes, sautéed with butter and Old By stuffed inside a tomato tortilla with mozzarella cheese; served with guacamole
More about Severna Park Taphouse
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Severna Park Taphouse
58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Your Choice: Steak & Cheese with tomato, Chicken & Cheese with tomato, or Veggie & Cheese with onion, tomato, green pepper, fresh garlic and mushroom; Served with sour cream & fresh salsa