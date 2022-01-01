Salmon in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve salmon
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Shoppe
552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Smoked Salmon Omelette
|$16.99
Park Tavern - Severna Park
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$23.00
Toasted farro, ancho roasted carrots, avocado salsa, marinated fresno peppers
|Salmon Pesto Bowl
|$16.00
Grilled salmon with arugula, tomato, boiled egg, parmesan cheese and farro. Served with a pesto vinaigrette
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Salmon Dinner
|$17.99
8oz filet topped with citrus butter. Your choice of two sides.
|Salmon Salad
|$14.99
Grilled salmon, fresh greens, sliced red onions, croutons, tomatoes, mixed cheddar and Jack cheeses, and your choice of dressing
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Herb Crusted Salmon
|$15.25
Crispy herb encrusted salmon fillet, served with a mustard dill sauce.
|Greek Salmon-Fundraiser
|$25.00
|Greek Salmon
|$20.25
Grilled center cut salmon fillet, artichokes hearts, Kalamata olives, baby spinach, feta cheese, diced tomatoes sautéed in a white wine reduction; served over seasoned rice
Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD
552 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park
|SALMON B L A T
|$17.00