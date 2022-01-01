Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve salmon

The Breakfast Shoppe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Shoppe

552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon Omelette$16.99
More about The Breakfast Shoppe
Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilo's Restaurant

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$20.00
More about Romilo's Restaurant
Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Roasted Salmon$23.00
Toasted farro, ancho roasted carrots, avocado salsa, marinated fresno peppers
Salmon Pesto Bowl$16.00
Grilled salmon with arugula, tomato, boiled egg, parmesan cheese and farro. Served with a pesto vinaigrette
More about Park Tavern - Severna Park
Consumer pic

 

JB's

566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Dinner$17.99
8oz filet topped with citrus butter. Your choice of two sides.
Salmon Salad$14.99
Grilled salmon, fresh greens, sliced red onions, croutons, tomatoes, mixed cheddar and Jack cheeses, and your choice of dressing
More about JB's
Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Herb Crusted Salmon$15.25
Crispy herb encrusted salmon fillet, served with a mustard dill sauce.
Greek Salmon-Fundraiser$25.00
Greek Salmon$20.25
Grilled center cut salmon fillet, artichokes hearts, Kalamata olives, baby spinach, feta cheese, diced tomatoes sautéed in a white wine reduction; served over seasoned rice
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD image

 

Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD

552 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park

Avg 4.6 (600 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON B L A T$17.00
More about Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Uber Bagels & Deli

147 Governor Ritchie Hw, Severna Park

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Slammin' Salmon$10.45
Lox, Scallion cream cheese, cucumber, Tomato
More about Uber Bagels & Deli

