Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Severna Park

Go
Severna Park restaurants
Toast

Severna Park restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Severna Park Taphouse

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajitas - Combo Steak, Chicken, Shrimp$22.00
Combo fajitas, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce
Fajitas - Shrimp$18.00
Blackened shrimp, green bell peppers, red pepper, onions, served on sizzling cast iron. Served with soft flour or corn tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce
More about Severna Park Taphouse
Banner pic

 

Mi Pueblo II - MD - 554 Ritchie Hwy

554 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$23.25
Fresh Grilled Mexican-Style Shrimp with Red, Yellow and Green Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes
More about Mi Pueblo II - MD - 554 Ritchie Hwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Severna Park

Chopped Salad

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Mozzarella Sticks

Reuben

Sundaes

Chicken Marsala

Banana Pudding

Garlic Knots

Map

More near Severna Park to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (95 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (501 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (194 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (770 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (602 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1030 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (554 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston