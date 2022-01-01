Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Severna Park

Go
Severna Park restaurants
Toast

Severna Park restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

The Park Tavern

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$22.00
Breaded sauteed shrimp, scampi cream sauce, grape tomatoes, arugula, shallots, garlic, and linguine
More about The Park Tavern
Consumer pic

 

JB's

566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Scampi Pizza 12'$17.99
More about JB's

Browse other tasty dishes in Severna Park

Calamari

Nachos

Salmon

French Fries

Quesadillas

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Noodles

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Severna Park to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (711 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (579 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (779 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston