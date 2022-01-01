Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp scampi in
Severna Park
/
Severna Park
/
Shrimp Scampi
Severna Park restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
The Park Tavern
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$22.00
Breaded sauteed shrimp, scampi cream sauce, grape tomatoes, arugula, shallots, garlic, and linguine
More about The Park Tavern
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi Pizza 12'
$17.99
More about JB's
