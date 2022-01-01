Shrimp tacos in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Park Tavern - Severna Park
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Chipotle Shrimp Taco
|$16.00
Ancho chili shrimp, mango slaw, avocado, and cilantro cremé.
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.25
Grilled shrimp and homemade veggie slaw inside three flour tortillas; topped with a pineapple chutney and served with seasoned rice.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.25
Grilled shrimp and homemade veggie slaw inside three flour tortillas; topped with pineapple chutney.