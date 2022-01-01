Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Severna Park

Go
Severna Park restaurants
Toast

Severna Park restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Shrimp Taco$16.00
Ancho chili shrimp, mango slaw, avocado, and cilantro cremé.
More about Park Tavern - Severna Park
Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$17.25
Grilled shrimp and homemade veggie slaw inside three flour tortillas; topped with a pineapple chutney and served with seasoned rice.
Shrimp Tacos$14.25
Grilled shrimp and homemade veggie slaw inside three flour tortillas; topped with pineapple chutney.
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
Item pic

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Severna Park Taphouse

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Blackened shrimp, pico de gallo and creamy sriracha sauce served with chips & salsa on two soft flour and corn tortillas*
More about Severna Park Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Severna Park

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

French Toast

French Fries

Boneless Wings

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Severna Park to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston