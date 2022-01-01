Sliders in Severna Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesiest Meatball Sliders$13.00
Housemade meatballs with melted mozzarella, parmesan, and tomato sauce served on brioche slider buns
More about Park Tavern - Severna Park
Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Sliders (2)$4.99
2 grilled sliders, American cheese on rolls; served with fries
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
Severna Park Taphouse image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Severna Park Taphouse

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd, Severna Park

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Slider Burgers$14.00
More about Severna Park Taphouse

