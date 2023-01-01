Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve steak frites

The Park Tavern

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Frites$26.00
12oz Strip steak, peppercorn sauce, arugula & herb salad, served with shoestring fries
More about The Park Tavern
Sullivan's Cove

552 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park

Avg 4.6 (600 reviews)
Takeout
STEAK FRITES$27.00
More about Sullivan's Cove

