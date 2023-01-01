Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak frites in
Severna Park
/
Severna Park
/
Steak Frites
Severna Park restaurants that serve steak frites
The Park Tavern
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
No reviews yet
Steak Frites
$26.00
12oz Strip steak, peppercorn sauce, arugula & herb salad, served with shoestring fries
More about The Park Tavern
Sullivan's Cove
552 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park
Avg 4.6
(600 reviews)
STEAK FRITES
$27.00
More about Sullivan's Cove
