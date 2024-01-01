Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve street tacos

Senor Chile Cafe - Severna Park

594 Benfield Road, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mexican Street Tacos$4.00
Authentic Mexican Tacos made with corn tortillas, choice of protein, onions and cilantro.
More about Senor Chile Cafe - Severna Park
Restaurant banner

 

Pitaya - 497 Richie Hwy Ste 2D

497 Richie Hwy Ste 2D, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Tacos$20.50
Four small tacos, your choice: steak, al pastor, carnitas, or chicken served with rice and beans on the side cilantro and onions on top with cucumber and radish and tomatillo sauce on the side
More about Pitaya - 497 Richie Hwy Ste 2D

