Tarts in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve tarts

Donut Shack

497 Ritchie Hwy, Ste SE, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Pop-Tart$3.75
GF Raspberry Bakewell Tart$5.50
A layer of locally made raspberry jam, topped with a ground almond frangipane, flaked almonds and sugar icing, then embedded in a buttery shortbread crust, this gluten-free tart is a delight. Modeled after the traditional UK dessert from the classic bakeries of Bakewell, England. - Gluten-Free Bakery Girl, St Michaels, MD
More about Donut Shack
The Social

139 Ritchie Hwy A, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemon Tart$11.00
More about The Social

