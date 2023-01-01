Tarts in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve tarts
More about Donut Shack
Donut Shack
497 Ritchie Hwy, Ste SE, Severna Park
|Strawberry Pop-Tart
|$3.75
|GF Raspberry Bakewell Tart
|$5.50
A layer of locally made raspberry jam, topped with a ground almond frangipane, flaked almonds and sugar icing, then embedded in a buttery shortbread crust, this gluten-free tart is a delight. Modeled after the traditional UK dessert from the classic bakeries of Bakewell, England. - Gluten-Free Bakery Girl, St Michaels, MD