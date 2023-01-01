Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve tortellini

Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Chicken Tortellini$18.25
Sauteed marinated chicken breast, baby spinach, roasted red pepper cream sauce; tossed with cheese filled tortellini topped with bread crumbs and finished int eh oven until crispy.
Basil Pesto Tortellini$17.25
Cheese filled tortellini pasta tossed in our homemade basil pesto with sauteed portabella mushroom, cherry tomatoes and roasted red bell peppers.
More about Garry's Grill & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Squisito Pizza & Pasta - Severna Park - 548 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard

548 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortellini Tri Color$15.99
cheese tortellini, peas, ham, mushrooms, creamy rose sauce
More about Squisito Pizza & Pasta - Severna Park - 548 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard

