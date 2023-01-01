Tortellini in Severna Park
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Baked Chicken Tortellini
|$18.25
Sauteed marinated chicken breast, baby spinach, roasted red pepper cream sauce; tossed with cheese filled tortellini topped with bread crumbs and finished int eh oven until crispy.
|Basil Pesto Tortellini
|$17.25
Cheese filled tortellini pasta tossed in our homemade basil pesto with sauteed portabella mushroom, cherry tomatoes and roasted red bell peppers.