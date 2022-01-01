Waffles in Severna Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Breakfast Shoppe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Shoppe

552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Belgian Waffle$10.50
1/2 Belgian Waffle$8.75
Belgian Waffle w/ Toppings$13.15
More about The Breakfast Shoppe
Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilo's Restaurant

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Waffles$13.00
More about Romilo's Restaurant
Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Bananas Foster Waffle$14.00
House made waffles, bananas foster sauce, sliced banana, candied pecans
Chicken & Waffles$15.00
Crisp Belgian waffle topped with fried chicken breast bites tossed in honey Sriracha sauce
More about Park Tavern - Severna Park
Consumer pic

 

JB's

566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$13.99
Two breaded chicken tenders served over a Belgian waffle. Served with maple syrup.
More about JB's
Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
RWB Waffle$8.75
Strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream over a Belgian waffle
Belgian Waffle$7.75
Served with butter and warm syrup on the side.
Add chocolate chips, strawberries, granola, peaches or blueberries for $1
Chicken and Waffles$11.25
Crispy chicken tenders, house made Belgian waffle drizzled with "Mikes Hot Honey"
More about Garry's Grill & Catering

