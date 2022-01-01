Waffles in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve waffles
The Breakfast Shoppe
552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Belgian Waffle
|$10.50
|1/2 Belgian Waffle
|$8.75
|Belgian Waffle w/ Toppings
|$13.15
Romilo's Restaurant
478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.00
Park Tavern - Severna Park
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|Bananas Foster Waffle
|$14.00
House made waffles, bananas foster sauce, sliced banana, candied pecans
|Chicken & Waffles
|$15.00
Crisp Belgian waffle topped with fried chicken breast bites tossed in honey Sriracha sauce
JB's
566A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Chicken & Waffle
|$13.99
Two breaded chicken tenders served over a Belgian waffle. Served with maple syrup.
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|RWB Waffle
|$8.75
Strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream over a Belgian waffle
|Belgian Waffle
|$7.75
Served with butter and warm syrup on the side.
Add chocolate chips, strawberries, granola, peaches or blueberries for $1
|Chicken and Waffles
|$11.25
Crispy chicken tenders, house made Belgian waffle drizzled with "Mikes Hot Honey"