Severna Park Taphouse
Come in and enjoy! Specializing in craft beer, the Taphouse offers a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits. We have two bars featuring 41 beer on tap including two nitro taps. We rotate our craft beer selection to incorporate all craft styles, seasonal favorites and hard to find brews.
Our menu is an eclectic mix of American fare, incorporating Chesapeake bay favorites including Maryland crab dip, jumbo lump crab cakes, rockfish tacos, and Certified Angus Beef Burgers.
We offer vegan and gluten reduced options. We offer the Beyond Burger, Chick-Un Nuggets, and Quinoa Shrimp Bowl, Mandarin Chicken Salad, and we customize meals to accommodate special requests.
Call ahead for pick up. 410-793-5759
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd
Severna Park MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Uber Bagels & Deli
Über Bagels is a New York-style bagel shop and deli offering authentic bagels as well as hefty and creative bagel breakfast and lunch sandwiches.
The Social - Severna Park
Come in and enjoy!
The Breakfast Shoppe
Come in and enjoy!
Sullivan's Cove - Severna Park, MD
CHECK OUT OUR NEW MENU ITEMS !
Thank you for your continued support.
Live music Fridays and Saturdays .