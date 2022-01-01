Severna Park Taphouse

Go
Come in and enjoy! Specializing in craft beer, the Taphouse offers a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits. We have two bars featuring 41 beer on tap including two nitro taps. We rotate our craft beer selection to incorporate all craft styles, seasonal favorites and hard to find brews.
Our menu is an eclectic mix of American fare, incorporating Chesapeake bay favorites including Maryland crab dip, jumbo lump crab cakes, rockfish tacos, and Certified Angus Beef Burgers.
We offer vegan and gluten reduced options. We offer the Beyond Burger, Chick-Un Nuggets, and Quinoa Shrimp Bowl, Mandarin Chicken Salad, and we customize meals to accommodate special requests.
Call ahead for pick up. 410-793-5759

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd • $$

Avg 3.6 (227 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Tenders$8.00
Two chicken tenders and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, served on a pretzel roll, served with fresh cut fries
Kids Cheese Burger$8.00
Kids burger with American cheese and tater tots served with honey mustard and an apple juice box
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$15.00
Fried chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, tomato, with buttermilk ranch dressing, served with fresh cut fries
Taphouse Burger$17.00
1/2 lb custom ground chuck, caramelized onion, applewood bacon and cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries
All American Burger$14.00
1/2 lb custom ground chuck and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a fresh Brioche bun, served with fresh-cut fries
Cheese Steak Sub$16.00
Steak, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese served on a Philly Amoroso roll, served with fresh cut fries
Wings$14.00
8 Regular or boneless wings served with celery, carrots & housemade ranch* Your Choice: Honey Old Bay ▫ Garlic Parmesan ▫ Mild ▫ Hot* Hell* ▫ 24K Gold* ▫ Old Bay ▫ Teriyaki ▫ BBQ Spicy Caribbean BBQ* “TODD'S DIRT” Dry rub flavors: Bayou ▫ Salty Sailor
Crab Pretzel$16.00
Jumbo soft pretzel, house made crab dip and cheddar jack cheese
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, served with house made bleu cheese dressing, served with fresh cut fries
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

58 W. Earleigh Heights Rd

Severna Park MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
