Sevierville pizza restaurants you'll love

Sevierville restaurants
Must-try pizza restaurants in Sevierville

Papa Karl's Country Kitchen image

 

Papa Karl's Country Kitchen

2487 Boyds Creek Hwy, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cod Fish Dinner$10.99
Breaded and fried codfish served with hush puppy
Includes 2 Sides
Country Fried Steak$10.99
Breaded and fried all-beef steak topped with white gravy.
Includes 2 Sides
Catfish Dinner$11.99
Fresh battered and seasoned in our special blend and fried, served with hush puppy
Includes 2 sides
More about Papa Karl's Country Kitchen
Papa Leone's Pizzeria | Best Pizza, Grinders, and Wings in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, TN image

PIZZA • SALADS

Papa Leone's Pizzeria

1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville

Avg 4.7 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
18 in Meat Eater$24.00
Zesty Pepperoni , Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Crumbled Bacon Bits Covered in a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
Breadsticks$6.00
Eight Bread sticks topped with garlic butter, and Papa's Parmesan blend served with Marinara
Wings$0.00
Bone-in Chicken Wings Tossed in your choice sauce served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about Papa Leone's Pizzeria
Pizza at the Cove #3 image

 

Pizza At The Cove

1436 Winfield Dunn Parkway Units 6, 7 & 8, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pizza At The Cove

