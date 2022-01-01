Sevierville pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Sevierville
More about Papa Karl's Country Kitchen
Papa Karl's Country Kitchen
2487 Boyds Creek Hwy, Sevierville
|Popular items
|Cod Fish Dinner
|$10.99
Breaded and fried codfish served with hush puppy
Includes 2 Sides
|Country Fried Steak
|$10.99
Breaded and fried all-beef steak topped with white gravy.
Includes 2 Sides
|Catfish Dinner
|$11.99
Fresh battered and seasoned in our special blend and fried, served with hush puppy
Includes 2 sides
More about Papa Leone's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS
Papa Leone's Pizzeria
1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville
|Popular items
|18 in Meat Eater
|$24.00
Zesty Pepperoni , Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, Crumbled Bacon Bits Covered in a Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
|Breadsticks
|$6.00
Eight Bread sticks topped with garlic butter, and Papa's Parmesan blend served with Marinara
|Wings
|$0.00
Bone-in Chicken Wings Tossed in your choice sauce served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
More about Pizza At The Cove
Pizza At The Cove
1436 Winfield Dunn Parkway Units 6, 7 & 8, Sevierville