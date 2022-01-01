Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Sevierville

Go
Sevierville restaurants
Toast

Sevierville restaurants that serve boneless wings

Boneless Wings image

PIZZA • SALADS

Papa Leone's Pizzeria | Best Pizza, Grinders, and Wings in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, TN

1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville

Avg 4.7 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings$9.00
Half Pound tossed in the flavor of your choice. Comes with Ranch or Blue cheese Dressing.
More about Papa Leone's Pizzeria | Best Pizza, Grinders, and Wings in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, TN
Pizza at the Cove #3 image

 

The Axe House Tavern SV

1436 Winfield Dunn Parkway Units 6, 7 & 8, Sevierville

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
XL Bucket O' Boneless Wings (8 dipping sauces)$48.00
More about The Axe House Tavern SV

Browse other tasty dishes in Sevierville

Cannolis

Chicken Parmesan

Grilled Chicken

Cake

Cookies

Fried Pickles

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Sevierville to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (128 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (128 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (862 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (522 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston