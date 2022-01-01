Boneless wings in Sevierville
Sevierville restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Papa Leone's Pizzeria | Best Pizza, Grinders, and Wings in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, TN
PIZZA • SALADS
Papa Leone's Pizzeria | Best Pizza, Grinders, and Wings in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, TN
1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville
|Boneless Wings
|$9.00
Half Pound tossed in the flavor of your choice. Comes with Ranch or Blue cheese Dressing.
More about The Axe House Tavern SV
The Axe House Tavern SV
1436 Winfield Dunn Parkway Units 6, 7 & 8, Sevierville
|XL Bucket O' Boneless Wings (8 dipping sauces)
|$48.00