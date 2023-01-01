Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Sevierville

Go
Sevierville restaurants
Toast

Sevierville restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Consumer pic

 

Brooks Place

131 Forks of the River Parkway, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons topped with grilled chicken
More about Brooks Place
Consumer pic

 

East TN Billiards

2002 Winfield Dunn Prkw, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with bacon crumbles, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and a creamy caesar dressing
1/2 Grilled chicken Caesar salad$9.99
grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with bacon crumbles, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and a creamy caesar dressing
More about East TN Billiards

Browse other tasty dishes in Sevierville

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Wraps

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Sevierville to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Kodak

No reviews yet

Morristown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (605 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (594 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1103 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (630 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston