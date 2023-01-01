Chicken caesar salad in Sevierville
Sevierville restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
More about Brooks Place
Brooks Place
131 Forks of the River Parkway, Sevierville
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons topped with grilled chicken
More about East TN Billiards
East TN Billiards
2002 Winfield Dunn Prkw, Sevierville
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with bacon crumbles, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and a creamy caesar dressing
|1/2 Grilled chicken Caesar salad
|$9.99
grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with bacon crumbles, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and a creamy caesar dressing