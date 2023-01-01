Chicken wraps in Sevierville
Sevierville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Brooks Place
131 Forks of the River Parkway, Sevierville
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, blended cheeses, and ranch
East TN Billiards
2002 Winfield Dunn Prkw, Sevierville
|Chicken Ceasar Wrap
|$12.99
grilled chicken, romain lettuce, caesar dressing, bacon and parmesan cheese.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.99
grilled chicken, house ranch sauce and melted five cheese blend.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
fried chicken, house made buffalo sauce and melted cheddar cheese.