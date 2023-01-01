Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Sevierville

Sevierville restaurants
Toast

Sevierville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Brooks Place

131 Forks of the River Parkway, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, blended cheeses, and ranch
More about Brooks Place
Consumer pic

 

East TN Billiards

2002 Winfield Dunn Prkw, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Ceasar Wrap$12.99
grilled chicken, romain lettuce, caesar dressing, bacon and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.99
grilled chicken, house ranch sauce and melted five cheese blend.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
fried chicken, house made buffalo sauce and melted cheddar cheese.
More about East TN Billiards

