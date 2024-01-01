Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Sevierville

Go
Sevierville restaurants
Toast

Sevierville restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Item pic

 

Chop House - Smokys

1649 Parkway, Sevierville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$0.00
s BBQ and honey mustard sauces, fries
More about Chop House - Smokys
Item pic

 

Roma Table - 1503 Parkway

1503 Parkway, Sevierville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Crispy Chicken Strips$8.00
More about Roma Table - 1503 Parkway

Browse other tasty dishes in Sevierville

Pork Chops

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Garlic Bread

Chicken Pasta

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Pretzels

Map

More near Sevierville to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (25 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (785 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1397 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston