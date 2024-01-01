Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fettuccine alfredo in
Sevierville
/
Sevierville
/
Fettuccine Alfredo
Sevierville restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS
Local Eatery and Grill
2453 Boyds Creek Hwy, Sevierville
Avg 4.3
(480 reviews)
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
$15.95
More about Local Eatery and Grill
Roma Table - 1503 Parkway
1503 Parkway, Sevierville
No reviews yet
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
$7.00
More about Roma Table - 1503 Parkway
