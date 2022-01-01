Garlic bread in Sevierville
Sevierville restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about East TN Billiards
East TN Billiards
2002 Winfield Dunn Prkw, Sevierville
|Soup served with garlic bread
|$8.99
Daily Soup Creations served with garlic bread
More about Big Daddys Pizza Sevierville - 1820 Parkway (BDPS)
Big Daddys Pizza Sevierville - 1820 Parkway (BDPS)
1820 Parkway, Sevierville
|Cheesy Garlic Bread
|$9.99
We take our dough, add garlic butter, top with an assortment of cheeses and bake it. Delicious & cheesy! Served with marinara sauce for dipping.