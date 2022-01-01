Philly cheesesteaks in Sevierville
Sevierville restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Papa Karl's Country Kitchen
2487 Boyds Creek Hwy, Sevierville
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Philly steak on a grilled sub roll served with provolone cheese, grilled peppers, mushrooms, and grilled onions
Includes 1 Side
PIZZA • SALADS
Papa Leone's Pizzeria | Best Pizza, Grinders, and Wings in Pigeon Forge and Sevierville, TN
1440 Upper Middle Creek Rd, Sevierville
|12 in Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$20.00
Served With our Garlic Butter Sauce, Black Angus Sirloin Steak Green Bell Peppers Sweet Red Onions, Mushrooms, White American cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.
|16 In Philly Cheese Steak pizza
|$23.00
Served With our Garlic Butter Sauce, Black Angus Sirloin Steak Green Bell Peppers Sweet Red Onions, Mushrooms, White American cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.
|18 in Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
|$25.00
Served With our Garlic Butter Sauce, Black Angus Sirloin Steak Green Bell Peppers Sweet Red Onions, Mushrooms, White American cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.