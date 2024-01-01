Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti in
Sevierville
/
Sevierville
/
Spaghetti
Sevierville restaurants that serve spaghetti
Chop House - Smokys
1649 Parkway, Sevierville
No reviews yet
Kid Spaghetti
$7.00
More about Chop House - Smokys
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS
Local Eatery and Grill
2453 Boyds Creek Hwy, Sevierville
Avg 4.3
(480 reviews)
Kids Spaghetti
$8.95
More about Local Eatery and Grill
