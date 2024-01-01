Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Sevierville

Go
Sevierville restaurants
Toast

Sevierville restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Chop House - Smokys

1649 Parkway, Sevierville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Spaghetti$7.00
More about Chop House - Smokys
Local Eatery and Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • STEAKS

Local Eatery and Grill

2453 Boyds Creek Hwy, Sevierville

Avg 4.3 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti$8.95
More about Local Eatery and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Sevierville

Caesar Salad

Cheese Pizza

Cannolis

Boneless Wings

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Fried Pickles

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Sevierville to explore

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (25 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Waynesville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Knoxville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Kingsport

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (781 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (785 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1397 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (144 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston