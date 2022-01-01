Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Buffalo chicken pizza in
Sewell
/
Sewell
/
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sewell restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Steak Out
641 Woodbury Glassboro Rd, Sewell
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$20.70
Bleu Cheese, Hot Sauce, Chicken Steak & Mozzarella Cheese
More about Steak Out
Tuscan Bistro
475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4, Sewell
No reviews yet
Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$21.00
More about Tuscan Bistro
