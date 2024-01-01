Chicken sandwiches in Sewell
Sewell restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Village Pub -Sewell - 139 Egg Harbor Rd
The Village Pub -Sewell - 139 Egg Harbor Rd
139 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell
|SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.99
buttermilk fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, pickles, spicy mayo, toasted garlic brioche bun
More about The Olive Italian Restaurant
The Olive Italian Restaurant
195 Center St, Sewell
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$14.99
Breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a torpedo roll.
|Chicken Arugula Sandwich
|$15.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast,fresh arugula,tomato and fresh mozzarella on a brioche bun.