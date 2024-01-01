Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Sewell

Sewell restaurants
Sewell restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Village Pub -Sewell - 139 Egg Harbor Rd

139 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
buttermilk fried chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, pickles, spicy mayo, toasted garlic brioche bun
The Olive Italian Restaurant

195 Center St, Sewell

Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.99
Breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a torpedo roll.
Chicken Arugula Sandwich$15.99
Marinated grilled chicken breast,fresh arugula,tomato and fresh mozzarella on a brioche bun.
