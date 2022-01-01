Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Sewell
/
Sewell
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Sewell restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Steak Out
641 Woodbury Glassboro Rd, Sewell
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.25
6 pieces
More about Steak Out
Tuscan Bistro
475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4, Sewell
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
More about Tuscan Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Sewell
Caesar Salad
Meatball Subs
Ravioli
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Salad
Tiramisu
Chicken Wraps
Vegetarian Pizza
More near Sewell to explore
Cherry Hill
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Collingswood
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Haddonfield
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Blackwood
No reviews yet
Haddon Heights
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Clementon
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Audubon
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Swedesboro
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Somerdale
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(561 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(25 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(185 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(265 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston