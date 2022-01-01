Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Sewell

Sewell restaurants
Sewell restaurants that serve mussels

Tuscan Bistro

475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4, Sewell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels Marinara$20.00
More about Tuscan Bistro
The Olive Italian Restaurant

195 Center St, Sewell

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Mussels$21.99
Mussels over linguine pasta served with your choice of red pomodoro sauce or white wine garlic basil sauce.
Red Mussels$21.99
Mussels over linguine pasta served with your choice of red pomodoro sauce or white wine garlic basil sauce.
Appetizer Mussels$14.99
Mussels with marinara fra diavolo, saffron, or white wine sauce.
More about The Olive Italian Restaurant

