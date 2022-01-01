Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pizza steak in
Sewell
/
Sewell
/
Pizza Steak
Sewell restaurants that serve pizza steak
Steak Out
641 Woodbury Glassboro Rd, Sewell
No reviews yet
Pizza Steak
$13.95
Pepperoni Pizza Steak
$14.45
Chicken Pizza Steak
$14.00
More about Steak Out
Tuscan Bistro
475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4, Sewell
No reviews yet
Pizza Steak
$9.00
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
More about Tuscan Bistro
