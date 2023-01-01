Salmon in Sewell
Sewell restaurants that serve salmon
Tuscan Bistro
475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4, Sewell
|Panko Crusted Salmon
|$38.50
The Olive Italian Restaurant
195 Center St, Sewell
|Salmon
|$26.99
Broiled filet of salmon brushed with a butter and served with baked potato and vegetable medley.
|Broiled Stuffed Salmon
|$32.99
Fresh seasoned salmon filet stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat, served with baked potato and vegetable medley.
|Ln Salmon
|$14.99