Scallops in Sewell
Sewell restaurants that serve scallops
More about Tuscan Bistro
Tuscan Bistro
475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4, Sewell
|Scallops Marinara
|$25.00
More about The Olive Italian Restaurant
The Olive Italian Restaurant
195 Center St, Sewell
|Scallop Delight
|$25.99
Sautéed scallops with spinach, grape tomatoes, and melted mozzarella cheese in a vodka blush sauce. Served over choice of pasta.
|Broiled Scallops
|$30.99
Broiled deep-sea scallops served with a baked potato and vegetable medley.