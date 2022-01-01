Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Sewell

Sewell restaurants
Sewell restaurants that serve scallops

Tuscan Bistro

475 Hurffville - Cross Keys Rd #4, Sewell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallops Marinara$25.00
More about Tuscan Bistro
The Olive Italian Restaurant

195 Center St, Sewell

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Delight$25.99
Sautéed scallops with spinach, grape tomatoes, and melted mozzarella cheese in a vodka blush sauce. Served over choice of pasta.
Broiled Scallops$30.99
Broiled deep-sea scallops served with a baked potato and vegetable medley.
More about The Olive Italian Restaurant

