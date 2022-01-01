Go
Sexton's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

943 e Johnstown rd

Avg 4 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

Homemade Ranch 2 oz$1.25
Boneless Wings ( Sauce Comes Onside)$7.00
Half Salad(s)$4.99
16" Kevin Bacon Pizza$23.00
Candied bacon and pepperoni.
Large House Salad$9.99
Cheese, pepperoni, banana peppers, tomato and side of creamy Italian dressing.
16" | Build Your Own Pizza$17.50
Skillet Knots$6.00
Our version of the Garlic Knots! Garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, side of pizza sauce:)
Tony SUBprano$9.99
smoked ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, banana peppers, tomato, creamy Italian dressing and pepperoni on a made in-house hoagie roll!
Bone-In Wings (Sauce Comes Onside)
12" | Build Your Own Pizza$12.75
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

943 e Johnstown rd

Gahanna OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
