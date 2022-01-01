Go
Sexton's Pizza- Hillard

Come in and enjoy!

5460 franklin st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza$17.99
Fried Pickles$8.00
Fried pickle spears served with house made ranch
Ezzo Pepperoni$21.50
Cup and burn Pepperoni Pizza.
Cheese W/ Basil$18.00
Cheese pizza topped with fresh basil.
Cheese Sticks$8.00
Cheese sticks, served with pizza sauce.
Bone-In Wings (Sauce Comes Onside)
Boneless Wings ( Sauce Comes Onside)$7.00
Garlic Parmesan Fries$8.25
1 LB of Hand cut fries topped with garlic oil and parmesan cheese!
Kevin Bacon Pizza$23.50
Candied bacon and pepperoni.
Homemade Ranch$1.25
Location

5460 franklin st

hilliard OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
