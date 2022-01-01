Sexton's Pizza- Hillard
Come in and enjoy!
5460 franklin st
Popular Items
Location
5460 franklin st
hilliard OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Yabo's
Our own spin on Tex-Mex with a little more Merica mixed in. Great Margaritas and Craft Beer selection.
Hoagie City
Philly Style Deli featuring Dietz & Watson Meats, Cheeses, Condiments, Deli Items as well as Amoroso rolls. We offer Cold Hoagies and Hot Cheesesteaks, don't forget about the Fresh Cut Fries
Luigi's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant
Home of Our Made-From-Scratch Fusion Food!
Fusion is a blend of cultures. We have blended the best of Mexico, America, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and even a little Italian, to make the best food you will ever taste. Come on in and taste this blend of dishes made by our own chef.