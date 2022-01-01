Go
Sexy Sammies

Fresh. Natural. Local. Chicken sandwiches & tenders made with love.

4318 9th Street Rd.

Popular Items

Tangerine Lime$4.00
Half Hot / Half Not Special$30.00
14 Tenders and a Large Side. Half Nashville Hot and Half Traditional Crispy Tenders.
Four by Four Special$20.00
Four Classic Sams and Four Fries
Student Special$7.00
Two hand breaded tenders served with fries and a slice of Texas toast. Comes with one side sauce & a drink.
*Must present Student ID*
The Catering Special$100.00
48 Hand breaded tenders served with 4 Large side sauces and your choice of two catering sides
Yuzu Pineapple$4.00
Tender Love Special$20.00
8 Hand breaded tenders and served with 4 side sauces and a Large Fry or Slaw
Fourteen Tenders$26.00
Hand breaded tenders served with 1 Large side sauce
Eight Tenders$16.00
Hand breaded tenders and served with 4 side sauces.
Tender Bender Full$72.00
48 Hand breaded tenders served with 4 Large side sauces..
Location

4318 9th Street Rd.

Greeley CO

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
