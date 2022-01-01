Seymour’s Cafe

Go
Popular Items

Custom Omelette$12.99
Veggie Sandwich$11.99
Arugula, hummus, tomato, avocado, on whole wheat toast.
Grilled Chicken Bruschetta Panini$11.99
Grilled Chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, and balsamic vinaigrette.
Chicken Arugula Wrap$11.99
Baby arugula, feta cheese, glazed pecans, craisins, and balsamic.
Chicken Gyro$10.49
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce. Served with French fries or our side salad.
Mediterranean Wrap (Glutenfree)$12.99
Eggplant, zucchini, squash, portobello mushroom, red and green peppers, and balsamic.
Pastrami Reuben$11.99
Swiss, Russian dressing, sauerkraut, on grilled rye.
California Chicken Club Wrap$11.99
Chicken salad, natural wood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, and tomoato.
PH Green$9.99
Kale, parsley, lemon, celery, cucumber, spinach, pear.
Cajun Wrap$11.99
Cajun chicken, arugula, red onion, avocado, fresh mozzarella, and ranch dressing.
Location

191 Changebridge Road

Montville NJ

Sunday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
