Seymour restaurants you'll love

Petro's Chili & Chips - Seymour TN
10708 chapman hwy, seymour
|Cheesy Queso Petro - Large
|$9.48
|Cheesy Queso Petro - Small
|$6.78
|Original Petro - Medium
|$6.79
Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions
1783 Eatery - 10321 Chapman Highway
10321 Chapman Highway, Seymour
|Fried Shrimp and Flounder
|$19.99
Hand breaded flounder and shrimp lighlty fried. Served with cole slaw, hush puppies and three dipping sauces.
|Grilled Salmon
|$17.99
Salmon served on bed of wild rice pilaf with your choice of teriyaki with pineapple, Cajun or garlic butter.
|Bang Bang
|$11.99
lightly-fried, tossed in 1783 Bang Bang sauce served on a bed of cabbage and topped with siracha and green onions.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Craven Wings - 10721 Chapman Highway STE 21
10721 Chapman Highway STE 21, Seymour