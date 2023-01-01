Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seymour restaurants you'll love

Seymour restaurants
  • Seymour

Must-try Seymour restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Petro's Chili & Chips - Seymour TN

10708 chapman hwy, seymour

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesy Queso Petro - Large$9.48
The Original Petro with Queso
Cheesy Queso Petro - Small$6.78
The Original Petro with Queso
Original Petro - Medium$6.79
Fritos Corn Chips, Special Recipe Chili, Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream & Green Onions
More about Petro's Chili & Chips - Seymour TN
Banner pic

 

1783 Eatery - 10321 Chapman Highway

10321 Chapman Highway, Seymour

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Shrimp and Flounder$19.99
Hand breaded flounder and shrimp lighlty fried. Served with cole slaw, hush puppies and three dipping sauces.
Grilled Salmon$17.99
Salmon served on bed of wild rice pilaf with your choice of teriyaki with pineapple, Cajun or garlic butter.
Bang Bang$11.99
lightly-fried, tossed in 1783 Bang Bang sauce served on a bed of cabbage and topped with siracha and green onions.
More about 1783 Eatery - 10321 Chapman Highway
Craven Wings image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Craven Wings - 10721 Chapman Highway STE 21

10721 Chapman Highway STE 21, Seymour

Avg 4.4 (761 reviews)
More about Craven Wings - 10721 Chapman Highway STE 21

