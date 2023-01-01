Grilled chicken in Seymour
Seymour restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Petro's Chili & Chips - Seymour TN
Petro's Chili & Chips - Seymour TN
10708 chapman hwy, seymour
|Grilled Chicken Petro - Large
|$9.48
The Original Petro with bbq, buffalo or original grilled chicken
|Grilled Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Queso, cheese, tomato, grilled chicken, sour cream, green onion and optional bbq or buffalo sauce
More about 1783 Eatery - 10321 Chapman Highway
1783 Eatery - 10321 Chapman Highway
10321 Chapman Highway, Seymour
|Teriyaki Grilled Chicken
|$16.99
Grilled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce and topped with pineapple.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, red onion, lettuce and tomatoes.