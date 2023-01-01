Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Seymour

Go
Seymour restaurants
Toast

Seymour restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Petro's Chili & Chips - Seymour TN

10708 chapman hwy, seymour

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Petro - Large$9.48
The Original Petro with bbq, buffalo or original grilled chicken
Grilled Chicken Nachos$9.99
Queso, cheese, tomato, grilled chicken, sour cream, green onion and optional bbq or buffalo sauce
More about Petro's Chili & Chips - Seymour TN
Item pic

 

1783 Eatery - 10321 Chapman Highway

10321 Chapman Highway, Seymour

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken$16.99
Grilled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce and topped with pineapple.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, crispy bacon, red onion, lettuce and tomatoes.
More about 1783 Eatery - 10321 Chapman Highway

