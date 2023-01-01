Mac and cheese in Seymour
Seymour restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Petro's Chili & Chips - Seymour TN
10708 chapman hwy, seymour
|Mac' n Cheese Meal
|$4.99
Mac' n cheese served with drink, orange wedges and cookie
1783 Eatery - 10321 Chapman Highway
10321 Chapman Highway, Seymour
|Creole Mac ‘n Cheese Skillet
|$17.99
Baked New Orleans style mac ‘n cheese with andouille sausage and shrimp.
|Nashville Hot Mac ‘n Cheese Skillet
|$15.99
Spicy fried chicken breast served atop creamy mac ‘n cheese .
|Mac ‘n Cheese
|$2.99
Classic Mac and Cheese