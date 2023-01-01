Nachos in Seymour
Seymour restaurants that serve nachos
More about Petro's Chili & Chips - Seymour TN
Petro's Chili & Chips - Seymour TN
10708 chapman hwy, seymour
|Pulled Pork BBQ Nachos
|$9.99
Queso, cheese, tomato, bbq pulled pork, sour cream, green onion
|Grilled Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Queso, cheese, tomato, grilled chicken, sour cream, green onion and optional bbq or buffalo sauce
More about 1783 Eatery - 10321 Chapman Highway
1783 Eatery - 10321 Chapman Highway
10321 Chapman Highway, Seymour
|Sante Fe Nacho Burger
|$12.99
Nacho and pepper jack cheeses, jalapenos, tortilla strips and salsa. Served with lettuce, tomato and onions.
|Nachos Supreme
|$12.99
Freshly fried tortilla chips topped with queso blanco sauce,spicy beef, shredded cheese, corn and blackbean salsa, lettuce, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream. Add Grilled Chicken for $4