Beit Rima | SF2BAY

Beit Rima has drawn crowds for “Arabic comfort food” like muhummara, fattoush, and fresh, hand-kneaded bread. Beit Rima translates to “Rima’s house.” (The chef’s mother’s name is Rima.) Meals here really do feel like a feast prepared by an accomplished home cook. In other words, the food is all comfort. The menu is an ode to Palestinian and Jordanian flavors: Expect simple, satisfying dishes; flatbreads scattered thick with za’atar; fresh, crunchy fattoush; and grilled kebabs.
If you want to try a lot of things, the mezze sampler comes with a bunch of standards like hummus, labneh, falafel, baba ganoush, pickles and muhammara that you’ll want to dip their hand-kneaded bread into on repeat.

Popular Items

Samir’s Hand Kneaded Bread$5.50
fresh pita with caraway, nigella, thyme topped with zaa’tar and sumac
Chicken Shish Tawook Plate$23.50
yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Falafel! (A La Carte)$1.25
cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Tahdig with Stew$15.50
Crispy rice served with your choice of stew (Khoresh)
Koobideh$21.00
Two skewers of mixed ground beef & lamb with saffron seasoning
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Joojeh$19.00
Chicken breast & thigh meat marinated in lime, olive oil & saffron seasoning
Shiraz Salad$6.75
Diced cucumber, tomato, onion with lime & olive oil dressing
Pita$1.25
Pork Katsu Curry$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Location

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road

Mill Valley CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
