Burma Superstar | SF2BAY

Known for its bustling tables and legendary wait times, the Burma Superstar has become a Bay Area institution. Established in 1992, Burma Superstar introduced the bold flavors of Burma (Myanmar) to the Bay Area and beyond. With influences from neighboring India and China, as well as Thailand and Laos, Burmese food is a unique blend of flavors, and Burma Superstar includes such stand-out dishes as the iconic Tea Leaf Salad, Platha (a buttery layered flatbread), and Mohinga, a rice noodle soup served in a savory fish broth that is arguably Myanmar’s national dish.

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road

Popular Items

Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl$14.25
al pastor chicken, smoky corn & guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, shredded cabbage, topped with tortilla strips, crema, cotija, pico de gallo, cilantro, and fresh lime
Please note: The smoky corn & guajillo broth and tortilla strips come on the side to ensure the freshness and quality of the dish. Please mix together to enjoy!
Beef Dumplings$10.50
Steamed beef dumplings with cilantro, carrot, green onion and mushroom. Served with spicy sauce.
Tea Leaf Salad (gf)$14.00
Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens, dried shrimp. It's a party in your mouth.
Mama Chen’s Chinese Chicken Salad$15.50
shaved, roasted chicken breast, napa cabbage & kale slaw with carrots & bean sprouts, baby spinach, chopped romaine, scallions, cilantro, toasted cashews, crispy wontons with miso mustard sesame dressing
Make it vegan by substituting the chicken for organic marinated baked tofu!
contains gluten in the ingredients and cannot be requested gluten free
Garlic Noodles - Duck$13.50
Flour noodles w/ duck, fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
Ceviche mixto$22.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
Tea Leaf Salad - Vegetarian (gf)$14.00
Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens. It's a party in your mouth.
Coconut Rice$4.00
Platha and Dip$10.00
Homemade multi-layered bread served with a curry dip
Mint Chicken with String Beans (not available mild)$17.50
Minced chicken, string beans, mint, cloves of garlic,cilantro and jalapenos
Location

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road

Mill Valley CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
