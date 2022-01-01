China Live | SF2BAY
China Live is an interactive culinary and cultural destination in the heart of San Francisco’s Chinatown, offering an in-depth exploration of Greater Chinese gastronomy. Its mission is to demystify Chinese ingredients and recipes while educating guests on the rich history and influence.
Menu highlights include Sichuan "Working Hands" Pork Dumplings, Peking Duck" with Kumquat Glaze, Kurobuta Pork Char Si, House Famous Kung Pao "Firecracker" and Shanghai 'Fat' Chow Mein.
201 Lafayette Circle
Popular Items
Location
Lafayette CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
