Italian Homemade | SF2BAY

Established in 2014, The Italian Homemade Company is the real deal for Italian casual specializing in fresh, homemade Italian pasta with influences from the Romagna region of Northern Italy. With five locations in the Bay Area, locals flock for their straightforward, simple and non-fussy homemade pasta dishes that take you back to dining a la fresco in Italy. Their motto is “Life is a combination of Magic and Pasta.” (from Federico Fellini) And, we couldn't agree more.

143 Kent Avenue

Popular Items

Garlic Noodles - Vegetarian$11.50
Flour noodles w/ fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce
Salmon Kebabs$25.50
Two skewers of sustainably-sourced Salmon marinated in a dill, tomato, & white wine sauce. Served over rice pilaf. (gf) Comes with hummus and green salad.
Meatball Platter$14.20
6 Meatballs and Piadina Flat Bread
Serves one
Includes warming instructions.
Pliny The Elder$10.50
Falafel Appetizer$9.25
Four falafel served over organic greens with tahini sauce. (vegan, gf)
Chicken Shawarma Plate$19.25
Spiced baked chicken served with a cucumber yogurt sauce. Served with green salad.
Pita (1/2 bag)$4.50
1/2 bag - serves 5
Fresh Pasta Bolognese (2 person)$24.75
Your choice of fresh pasta with homemade Bolognese sauce (Beef, Pork, Tomato Sauce)
Bushido Premium Sake 6oz$10.50
Fillo Appetizer - Chicken Cilicia$4.50
Chicken Cilicia flaky fillo pastry; one pastry included
Location

143 Kent Avenue

Kentfield CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
