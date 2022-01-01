Go
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

201 Lafayette Circle

Lafayette, CA 94549

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Crushed Full Belly Farms Cucumber Skins (v, gf)$9.00
Chili Garlic Vinaigrette
"Betelnut"Lettuce Cup, Minced Chicken (6)$22.00
Hong Kong Wok-Fried Egg Noodles$21.00
with Chicken, Mushrooms & Bok Choy
House Famous Kung Pao "Firecracker" Chicken$24.00
Steamed Jasmine Rice (v, gf)$4.00
Char Siu BBQ Pork " Dutch Crunch" Baked Buns (3)$13.00
Sheng Jian Bao 'SJB' (5)$19.00
Our #1 Seller - Daily Made Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings. Hot & Juicy Inside!
Shrimp & Scallop Shumai Dumpling (4)$20.00
Sichuan Working Hands Dumplings$16.00
Sesame Butter, Peppercorn-Chili Broth
Peking Duck in Sesame Pockets (5)$27.00
with Kumquat Glaze, Traditional Condiments in Sesame Pockets
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

