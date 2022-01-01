Go
3154 Woodside Road

Woodside, CA 94062

Menu

Most Popular

Tea Leaf Salad (gf)
$14.00

Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens, dried shrimp. It's a party in your mouth.

Popular
Tea Leaf Salad - Vegetarian (gf)
$14.00

Not available without peanut oil. Served with textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds, roasted sesame, lemons, tomatoes, fresh greens. It's a party in your mouth.

Popular
Item pic
Fresh Pasta Bolognese (2 person)
$24.75

Your choice of fresh pasta with homemade Bolognese sauce (Beef, Pork, Tomato Sauce)

Popular
Item pic
Coconut Rice
$4.00
Popular
Item pic
Mint Chicken with String Beans (not available mild)
$17.50

Minced chicken, string beans, mint, cloves of garlic,cilantro and jalapenos

Popular
Item pic
Mango Chicken
$18.00

Stir fried chicken breast with fresh mangos and onions in a light chil sauce

Popular
Item pic
Sticky Fingers
$14.00

Pork riblets w/a caramelized, sweet garlic, wine soy glaze. Bone-in.

Popular
Item pic
Platha and Dip
$10.00

Homemade multi-layered bread served with a curry dip

Popular
Garlic Noodles - Duck
$13.50

Flour noodles w/ duck, fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce

Popular
Item pic
Beef Dumplings
$10.50

Steamed beef dumplings with cilantro, carrot, green onion and mushroom. Served with spicy sauce.

Popular

Stew

Item pic
Pumpkin Pork Stew
$17.00

Tender pork stew slow-cooked with kabocha squash and ginger

Lasagna

Item pic
Meat Lasagna
$14.70

Beef and Pork Bolognese, Bechamel, Parmigiano\nServes one\nIncludes warming instructions.

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles - Vegetarian
$11.50

Flour noodles w/ fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce

Garlic Noodles - Duck
$13.50

Flour noodles w/ duck, fried garlic & scallions in a red chili sauce

Popular

Curry

Vegetable Curry Deluxe (not available mild)
$15.00

Special curry made with tomatoes, squash, potatoes, eggplant green peas, lentils, bell peppers, cauliflower and mint

Item pic
Eggplant & Tofu Curry
$15.00

Our special tomato-based red curry sauce made with Thai & Japanese eggplant with tofu (not available mild)

Item pic
Chicken Curry Dahl
$17.00

Burma Superstar’s special curry with yellow beans ( Chicken is on the bone).

Burmese Style Shrimp Curry
$19.00

Burma Superstar's specialty curry made with tomatoes. Medium spicy

Item pic
Okra Egg Curry (not available mild)
$16.00

Burmese-style curry made with hard-boiled eggs and okra

Lamb Burmese Style Curry
$18.00

Burma SuperStar's special curry. Braised until tender w/ potatoes and topped w/ cilantro

Item pic
Pork Curry with Pickled Mangos
$17.00

Braised tender pork curry with potatoes, marinated with pickled mangos

Item pic
Beef Burmese Style Curry
$17.50

Burma SuperStar's special curry. Braised until tender w/ potatoes and topped w/ cilantro

Chili

Chili Lamb
$18.00

Spicy. Stir fried lamb with dried and fresh chili, onion and basil.

Item pic
Garlic Chili Shrimp
$19.00

Wok tossed shrimp in our garlicky infused oil, and topped with toasted garlic and cilantro

Item pic
Basil Chili Pork Belly (not available mild)
$17.50

Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions

Chicken Curry

Item pic
Chicken Curry Dahl
$17.00

Burma Superstar’s special curry with yellow beans ( Chicken is on the bone).

Curry Chicken

Item pic
Chicken Curry Dahl
$17.00

Burma Superstar’s special curry with yellow beans ( Chicken is on the bone).

Ceviche

Ceviche mixto
$22.00

Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.

Shrimp Curry

Burmese Style Shrimp Curry
$19.00

Burma Superstar's specialty curry made with tomatoes. Medium spicy

Pastries

Veggie Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)
$13.25

Filled with: Mushroom, spinach, corn, & cheese.\nTo be heated.

Beef Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)
$13.25

Filled with: Hand-cut top sirloin sautéed in Ají panca, hard boiled eggs, olives, & golden raisins.\nTo be heated.

Chicken Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)
$13.25

Filled with: Shredded rotisserie chicken, carrots, & parsley in a creamy Ají Amarillo sauce.\nTo be heated

Cheese Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)
$13.25

Filled with: Oaxaca cheese.\nTo be heated.

Crispy Beef

Beef Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)
$13.25

Filled with: Hand-cut top sirloin sautéed in Ají panca, hard boiled eggs, olives, & golden raisins.\nTo be heated.

Noodle Salad

Item pic
SuperStar Noodle Salad (room temperature and not available mild)
$13.00

Traditional Burmese noodles with bean thread noodles, tofu, cucumbers, potatoes, papaya, chili sauce, wonton chips, fried onions, cabbage and dried shrimp (or veg)

Fried Rice

Burmese Style Fried Rice
$11.00

Mac And Cheese

Truffle Mac & Cheese
$14.50

To be warmed.

Salmon

Lemongrass Salmon
$22.00

Fresh salmon steamed with basil, lemongrass, and chili pepper

Mango Salad

Item pic
Mango Salad
$13.50

Refreshing salad made with pickled mangoes, onions, cabbage, and cucumbers

Tagliatelle

Item pic
Tagliatelle (2 servings)
$13.65

Use that night or freeze for up to 2 weeks for best results.

Chicken Salad

Burmese Style Chicken Salad
$14.00

Salad with cabbage, fried chicken slices, fried onions, cilantro and our dressing with a garlicky kick

Pork Belly

Item pic
Braised Pork Belly with Pickled Mustard Greens
$19.00

Savory slices of tender pork belly in a sweet garlic and wine sauce

Item pic
Basil Chili Pork Belly (not available mild)
$17.50

Wok tossed pork belly with roasted chili, bamboo shoots, lime leaf, jalapenos and onions

Mozzarella Salad

Mozzarella Salad
$9.45

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Mozzarella

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Empanadas (2 Crispy Pastries)
$13.25

Filled with: Shredded rotisserie chicken, carrots, & parsley in a creamy Ají Amarillo sauce.\nTo be heated

Lomo

Lomo saltado
$31.00

Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.\n*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy\nFrench fries on the side. Items to be warmed. Instructions included.

Beef Curry

Item pic
Beef Burmese Style Curry
$17.50

Burma SuperStar's special curry. Braised until tender w/ potatoes and topped w/ cilantro

Kale Salad

Kale Salad
$12.25

Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan. Tossed in a Rocoto miso dressing.

Dumplings

Item pic
Beef Dumplings
$10.50

Steamed beef dumplings with cilantro, carrot, green onion and mushroom. Served with spicy sauce.

Popular

More

Item pic
Singha
$7.50
Ginger Lemonade
$5.00
Item pic
Oh Noh Kauswer
$16.00

Burmese style coconut noodle soup with chicken, onions, eggs, cilantro, lemon & topped with chili

Item pic
Vegetarian Samusa Soup
$15.50

Even though it's vegetarian, this remains our most popular soup for both meat eaters and vegetarians alike. Made with samusas, broken up falafels, lentils, cabbage and onions.

Rainbow Salad
$14.50

Salad made with 22 different ingredients. 4 types of noodles, green papaya, tofu, onions, chili, garlic, dried shrimp and a tamarind dressing.

Item pic
Cassone Salsiccia
$11.55

Traditional Homemade Yeast-Free Flatbread stuffed & served warm\nHomemade Sausage, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella\nIncludes warming instructions.

Item pic
Cassone Verde
$11.55

Traditional Homemade Yeast-Free Flatbread stuffed & served warm \nBroccoli Rabe, Potatoes, Scamorza, Mozzarella\nIncludes warming instructions.

Cassone Polpetta
$11.55

Traditional Homemade Yeast-Free Flatbread stuffed & served warm \nMeatballs, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Mozzarella\nIncludes warming instructions.

Item pic
Fresh Pasta Marinara (2 person)
$21.50

Your choice of fresh pasta with homemade Marinara sauce (tomato sauce, garlic basil)

Item pic
Meatball Platter
$14.20

6 Meatballs and Piadina Flat Bread\nServes one\nIncludes warming instructions.

Item pic
Platha
$6.00
Item pic
Brown Rice
$3.50
Item pic
Tea Leaf Rice
$5.00
Jasmine Rice
$3.00
1/4 Chicken White
$17.75

Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. 1/4 chicken white meat only.\nTo be warmed.

1/2 Chicken (Cut In 4 Pieces)
$22.00

Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 4 pieces.\nTo be warmed.

1/4 Chicken Dark
$16.50

Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. 1/4 chicken. Dark meat only.\nTo be warmed.

Item pic
SuperStar Shrimp
$19.00

Wok tossed shrimp with chili and garlic sauce

Item pic
Mango Shrimp
$19.75

Stir-fried shrimp with fresh mangos and onions in a light chili sauce

Item pic
Walnut Shrimp
$19.00

Shrimp lightly fried and tossed with a sweet sauce. Topped w/ roasted walnuts and sesame seeds

Item pic
Wok Tossed Broccoli
$14.00

Stir-fried with wine and garlic, topped with fried onions

Fiery Vegetables with Tofu
$15.00

Stir-fried string beans, red bell peppers, tofu and basil in our 5 spice sweet heat sauce

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce
$15.00

Japanese eggplant with garlic, chili sauce and scallions

Arroz Con Pollo
$22.00

Cilantro-huacatay braised rice, carrots, & English peas. Served with a quarter rotisserie chicken, salsa criolla & Ají Amarillo sauce.\nContains: dairy & egg (in sauce).\nTo be warmed

Fiery Beef
$17.00

stir fried with string beans, red bell pepper and basil in our 5 spice-sweet heat sauce

Taro Chips
$4.50

Made fresh daily, Taro Chips.

Camarón
$24.25

Poached shrimp in our Rocoto leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.

El pescador
$21.00

Fresh fish marinated in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.

Rocoto (Hot) 2oz
$2.50

Peruvian Hot Pepper Sauce [2oz]

Ají Amarillo Sauce (2 oz)
$2.50

Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [2oz]

Chimichurri (2 oz)
$2.50

Parsley, Oregano, & Chili Flakes [2oz]

Item pic
Burmese Hot and Spicy Seasoning
$9.00

Burma Superstar housemade seasoning includes dried shrimp, fried garlic, fried onion, and chili flakes. Great with curry, noodles, salad, and seafood.

Item pic
Fiery Chicken with Vegetables
$17.00

Stir fried chicken breast with string beans, red bell peppers and basil in our 5 spice sweet heat sauce

Item pic
Mint Chicken
$17.50

Minced chicken, string beans, mint, cloves of garlic, cilantro and jalapenos (not available mild)

Pasticciata (2 servings)
$11.00

bolognese sauce and white sauce\nRefrigerate for 2 days or freeze for up to 2 weeks for best results.

Bolognese (2 servings)
$11.00

beef, pork, tomato sauce\nRefrigerate for 2 days or freeze for up to 2 weeks for best results.

Pesto (2 servings)
$18.75

basil, pinenuts, parmigiano, garlic

Marinara (2 servings)
$7.75

tomato sauce, garlic, basil\nRefrigerate for 2 days or freeze for up to 2 weeks for best results.

Tacu Tacu
$11.00

Tradiconal Peruvian favorite! Pan Fried mixed rice and beans, Aji Amarillo, Aji Panca and garlic. Served with plantains & salsa criolla.

Caprese
$12.60

Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Basil, Arugula

Item pic
Burrata Salad
$13.65

Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Burrata cheese

Nan Pia Dok
$15.50

Flat flour noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, string beans, split yellow pea, cabbage, onions and chilis.

Item pic
Nan Gyi Dok
$15.50

Rice noodles with a chicken coconut sauce, eggs, yellow pea, chili, wonton chips, lime leaf and fried onions

Item pic
Burmese Samusas - Vegetarian
$10.00

Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled w/ curry spices, potatoes, deep-fried and served with our house special sauce

Burmese Samusas - Beef
$12.00

Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled w/ curry spices, potatoes, deep-fried and served with our house special sauce

Item pic
Bsprouts
$12.50

Fried Brussels sprouts with furikake, popped rice & parmesan

Item pic
Fried Yellow Bean Tofu
$9.50

Homemade tofu made with fresh yellow beans. Crisp on the outside, silken center. Served with a soy-chili sauce

Burmese Samusas - Chicken
$11.00

Burmese raviolis hand wrapped & filled w/ curry spices, potatoes, deep-fried and served with our house special sauce

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Location

3154 Woodside Road, Woodside CA 94062

Directions

