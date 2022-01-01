Jaranita | SF2BAY

Go
The team behind San Francisco’s high-end waterfront Peruvian restaurant, La Mar Cebicheria Peruana, launched Jaranita in early 2021 with a focus on rotisserie chicken. The menu centers around a charcoal grill, where heirloom and pasture-raised chickens are cooked. Other menu highlights include Empanadas, Churrasco Jarana and Arroz con Mariscos.

143 Kent Avenue

Popular Items

Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl$14.25
al pastor chicken, smoky corn & guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, shredded cabbage, topped with tortilla strips, crema, cotija, pico de gallo, cilantro, and fresh lime
Please note: The smoky corn & guajillo broth and tortilla strips come on the side to ensure the freshness and quality of the dish. Please mix together to enjoy!
Pirikara Chicken Bites (2pc)$8.95
Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade Chicken Karaage and Japanese BBQ Sauce
Hakata Tonkotsu$17.25
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
KAE-DAMA-Extra Noodle$1.75
KAE-DAMA is an authentic Hakata-style way of refilling noodles. A hot, fresh boiled noodles are served in your remaining soup.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Spicy Tan Tan Men$17.25
Spicy Chicken Tan Tan ramen with Rich miso chicken broth. Thicker noodle, Spicy ground chicken , seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, bean sprouts, assorted green and top with sesame seeds.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Edamame$4.50
Vegetable Ramen$17.75
Creamy vegetable broth with spinach noodles ,Tofu mizuna green, cherry tomato, red and yellow bell pepper, red onion, kaiware sprout, seasoned soft boiled egg. topped with sesame seeds.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Marufuku Bites (2 pc)$8.95
Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork chashu
Chicken Paitan$17.25
Chicken ramen with rich white "paitan" broth. Chashu chicken breast, seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, and bean sprouts.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Hakata Tonkotsu DX$21.50
Hakata style ramen with rich pork broth. Regular toppings (chashu pork (simmered pork belly), seasoned soft boiled egg, green onions, kikurage mushrooms, bean sprouts) and buta kakuni (braised thick pork belly), corn, and nori seaweed. Consuming seaweed can expose you to chemicals including cadmium and lead, which are known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects of other reproductive harm.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Location

143 Kent Avenue

Kentfield CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
