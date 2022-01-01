Jaranita | SF2BAY

Go
The team behind San Francisco’s high-end waterfront Peruvian restaurant, La Mar Cebicheria Peruana, launched Jaranita in early 2021 with a focus on rotisserie chicken. The menu centers around a charcoal grill, where heirloom and pasture-raised chickens are cooked. Other menu highlights include Empanadas, Churrasco Jarana and Arroz con Mariscos.

Popular Items

Pirikara Chicken Bites (2pc)$8.95
Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade Chicken Karaage and Japanese BBQ Sauce
Large Salad$10.50
Mizuna green and assorted vegetables Choose Your Dressing– Soy Sauce Base OR Japanese Plum Flavor
Joojeh Soltani$28.00
Skewer of Joojeh & skewer of Koobideh
Sabzi Panir$13.25
Fresh organic herbs, feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, walnuts & grapes served with Lavash bread
Kashk-e Bademjan$10.00
Seasoned roasted eggplant, garnished with sun-dried yogurt, sautéed onion, roasted garlic, mint flakes & saffron
Marufuku Bites (2 pc)$8.95
Japanese steamed buns filled with homemade pork chashu
Buta Kakuni$13.25
Soft thick braised pork belly
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Soltani$36.50
Skewer of Barg & skewer of Koobideh
Kookoo Sabzi$10.00
Crustless oven-baked herbs garnished with barberries and sun-dried yogurt
Shiraz Salad$6.75
Diced cucumber, tomato, onion with lime & olive oil dressing
201 Lafayette Circle

Lafayette CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
