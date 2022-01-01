Jaranita | SF2BAY

Go
The team behind San Francisco’s high-end waterfront Peruvian restaurant, La Mar Cebicheria Peruana, launched Jaranita in early 2021 with a focus on rotisserie chicken. The menu centers around a charcoal grill, where heirloom and pasture-raised chickens are cooked. Other menu highlights include Empanadas, Churrasco Jarana and Arroz con Mariscos.

655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road

Popular Items

Garlicky Green Beans$10.50
Shrimp Har Gow 4pc$7.50
shrimp, juicy pork
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Beijing Noodles$10.50
pork green onion, garlic, ginger, soybean paste
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
BBQ Pork Bao 3pc$8.50
char-siu roasted pork belly
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Seafood Gyoza (5pc)$12.25
spinach skin, crab, scallop, shrimp, chili butter sauce
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Shrimp & Cilantro Har Gow 4pc$7.50
shrimp, juicy pork, cilantro
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Tom Yum (6pc)$10.50
pork belly, coconut milk, wrapped in beet skin
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Pork XLB (6pc)$9.50
pork belly, savory soup, shao hsing wine
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls (4pc)$7.95
Sweet chili dipping sauce
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Shrimp & Pork Siu Mai 4pc$8.50
Topped with tobiko
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road

Mill Valley CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
