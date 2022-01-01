Jaranita | SF2BAY
The team behind San Francisco’s high-end waterfront Peruvian restaurant, La Mar Cebicheria Peruana, launched Jaranita in early 2021 with a focus on rotisserie chicken. The menu centers around a charcoal grill, where heirloom and pasture-raised chickens are cooked. Other menu highlights include Empanadas, Churrasco Jarana and Arroz con Mariscos.
Popular Items
Location
655 Redwood Highway Frontage Road
Mill Valley CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
