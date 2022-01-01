Jaranita | SF2BAY

Burma Superstar | SF2BAY

No reviews yet

Known for its bustling tables and legendary wait times, the Burma Superstar has become a Bay Area institution. Established in 1992, Burma Superstar introduced the bold flavors of Burma (Myanmar) to the Bay Area and beyond. With influences from neighboring India and China, as well as Thailand and Laos, Burmese food is a unique blend of flavors, and Burma Superstar includes such stand-out dishes as the iconic Tea Leaf Salad, Platha (a buttery layered flatbread), and Mohinga, a rice noodle soup served in a savory fish broth that is arguably Myanmar’s national dish.

