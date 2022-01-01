Go
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

143 Kent Avenue

Kentfield, CA 94904

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu Curry$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Fattoush$11.00
mixed greens, charred dates, pita rusks, sumac onions, & pomegranate vin
Samir’s Hand Kneaded Bread$5.50
fresh pita with caraway, nigella, thyme topped with zaa’tar and sumac
Falafel! (A La Carte)$1.25
cucumbers, sumac onions, tahina
Carne Asada Mission Burrito Dinner (includes rice, beans, side salad, chips & salsa)$20.00
“Mission Style” favorite –carne asada, rice, pinto beans, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream
Dinner includes rice & beans, side salad, chips & salsa
Baba Ghanouj$9.95
fire roasted eggplant, tahini, mint
Mezze sampler$21.00
lebna, muhammara, baba ganoush, hummus, pickles, 2 falafel
Pita$1.25
Chicken Shish Tawook Plate$23.50
yogurt marinated chicken, charred onion/red pepper, toum, hummus, mom’s rice, half pita
Carnitas Enchilada Dinner (includes rice, beans, side salad, chips & salsa)$20.00
Dinner includes rice & beans, side salad, chips & salsa
All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

La Méditerranée | SF2BAY

